Centre allots MBBS seat in Thrissur Medical College for terror victims’ wards

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Thrissur Government Medical College is among the three medical colleges in the country where the Centre has allotted a MBBS/BDS seat in the academic year 2018-19 for the wards of the victims of terrorist attacks.

However, intelligence agencies said though the seat had been allocated to Kerala under the category by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), it was unlikely for a student from Kerala to get it.“The state government has been directed to find a possible beneficiary under the category and certify it. The MHA will prepare a final list from the applications which the students send along with necessary documents,” said an officer.

An academic officer in Thrissur Medical College said they were yet to get the finalised list of students for the seat allotted to the Central pool.Besides the Thrissur college, one under the category has been allotted to the A N Memorial Magadh Medical College in Gaya, Bihar, and two seats to the Government Medical College in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh.

It was on August 16 the Centre sent a circular to all the states saying it will provide assistance to wards of terrorist attack victims in securing medical seats if he/she has qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)- 2018.

As per the circular, children whose parents were killed by terrorists, those families whose sole bread-earners were killed in the incident and wards of victims who suffered permanent disability in a terrorist attack were eligible to apply for the seat.

The circular clearly specified the MHA will not conduct any examination and the selection will be made only on the basis of the NEET marks obtained by the students. The last date for sending the application for the seat was August 27.