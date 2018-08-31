Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends rescue and relief work

Between August 8 and 19, the state received 362 per cent excess rainfall. Idukki district alone received 568 per cent excess rainfall.

Published: 31st August 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Between August 8 and 19, the state received 362 per cent excess rainfall. Idukki district alone received 568 per cent excess rainfall. “But the state received no indication of this unexpected rainfall,” the CM said.

Pinarayi stoutly defended the rescue and relief work supervised by the Revenue Department and the KSEB, which is pat in the middle of a storm over allegations of dam mismanagement aggravating the floods. He also rejected Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s demand for special tribunals, saying that it would only lead to unnecessary delays in rehabilitation.

The CM said reconstruction measures would be discussed on wider platforms and guidelines would be finalised by the Cabinet to avoid delays. He also reiterated his reservations about allowing construction in landslide- and flood-prone regions, especially in Idukki. But a final decision will be taken only after scientific studies, he said.

Kerala Congress (M) leader K M Mani argued that a blanket ban on construction in Idukki is impractical, although the region had reported widespread landslips. The CM responded that there would be no ban on agriculture in such regions. But an introspection is needed on whether people should continue to reside in vulnerable regions, he said.

The state government plans to strengthen the Community Rescue Volunteer Scheme started in connection with the Fire and Rescue Services as part of mobilising active public involvement in disaster management, he said.“It was started in some places as a volunteer force in 2017. It has to be strengthened with more people. They will be trained to respond to contingencies,” he said.

He was responding to MLAs’ demand that the Fire and Rescue Services need to be strengthened and modernised. The service will be modernised with new equipment, he said. The government intends to upgrade the services’ scuba rescue training institute in Fort Kochi to an Institute for Advanced Training in Water Rescue, he said. The government will study the state’s experiences in the flood. Whatever changes needed will be made,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Rains Kerala Floods Ramesh Chennithala relief work

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing