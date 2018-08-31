Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan harps on heavy rain, weatherman for disaster

On its part, the Opposition reiterated its demand for a judicial probe into the causes of the flood and held the government’s faulty dam management responsible for the tragedy. ​

Published: 31st August 2018

Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday continued to blame unexpected torrential rain and lousy weather forecast for the deluge, but added that the government intended to improve reservoir management. However, the allegation that poor dam management caused the disaster was baseless, he said while addressing a special Assembly session on rehabilitation and reconstruction measures.

According to the CM, the state did not receive adequate warnings from the Met Department after August 9, when the precipitation increased manifold. He claimed that the state had never received any warning regarding extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) any time during August.

