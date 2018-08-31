Jinson Johnson ensures he returned home with a Gold

By Express News Service

KOCHI:He might have surrendered the 800-metre gold to compatriot Manjit Singh on Tuesday, but two days later, 27-year-old Jinson Johnson ensured he returned home with gold around his neck by winning his favourite event — the 1,500m. Jinson clocked 3:44.72 seconds to secure the yellow metal for India ahead of Iran’s Amir Moradi, who clocked 3:45.62. Manjit, meanwhile, had to settle for fourth behind Bahrain’s Mohammed Tiouali.

“To add the 1,500m gold to the 800m silver rounds off a great Asian Games outing for Jinson,” said coach Mohammed Kunhi, who had trained Jinson for nearly five years at the Indian Army. “To win two medals running four races in as many days is no mean feat,” he said.

The Asiad glory continues Jinson’s meteoric rise in 2018. The athlete from Chakkittapara, Kozhikode, has broken two long-standing national records this year — Sriram Singh’s 42-year 800m mark at the 2018 nationals and Bahadur Prasad’s 23-year 1,500m record at the Commonwealth Games.

Vismaya bags gold

Vismaya V K teamed up with Hima Das, M R Poovamma and Saritaben G to win gold in women’s 4x400m relay. Kunhu Muhammed P and Mohammed Anas joined D Ayyasamy and R Arokia for silver among men. P U Chitra clocked a personal best of 4:12.56sec to secure bronze in women’s 1,500m.