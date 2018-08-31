Leptospirosis claims rescue volunteer’s life

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A volunteer engaged in rescue operation in Nedumudy died due to leptospirosis on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as S V Shibu, 47, of Sankaramangalathu, Nadubhagom, Nedumudy.

He was the secretary of the CPM local committee. He was diagnosed with leptospirosis due to the infection through a wound in his limb. He was wounded during farming works at padasekharams under Nedumudy agriculture office two weeks ago before the flood.

However, he was engaged in rescue mission, ignoring precautionary measures. Though he was admitted to a private hospital in Alappuzha a few days ago, he was shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam on Wednesday after his condition become serious. But his life could not saved.

He served as Nadubhagom local committee secretary, Thakazhy area committee member, patron, Nadubhagom Snake boat committee, and secretary, Kariyambally Padasekhara Samithy. The funeral was held on the premises of his house in Mankompu on Thursday.His body was placed at Thakazhy area committee office for the public to pay their respects in the morning. He is survived by his wife Sanutha and son Jith.

Precautions ignored

S V Shibu, the deceased, had been diagnosed with leptospirosis due to an infection in his limb. However, he engaged in rescue mission, ignoring precautionary measures