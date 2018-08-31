Home States Kerala

Man held for burning wife alive

A 92-year-old man has been taken into custody after he confessed to having burnt alive his 87- year- old wife, Vellikkulangara police said here on Thursday. 

Published: 31st August 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:A 92-year-old man has been taken into custody after he confessed to having burnt alive his 87- year- old wife, Vellikkulangara police said here on Thursday.  The accused Cheriyakutty on Tuesday lodged a police complaint claiming his wife Kochuthresya had gone missing from August 27.

Following this, the police launched a manhunt to track down Kochuthresya. But the investigators grew suspicious as a result of the contradictions in Cheriyakutty’s statements during questioning.  Sustained interrogation forced the accused to own up to the murder of his wife and an ensuing search led to the recovery of a  skull, purported to be that of Kochuthresya, from the backyard of the couple’s house. It will be examined by forensic experts to establish whether it is indeed that of Kochuthresya.Officers said the couple have five children who live with their own families. Cheriyakutty’s arrest will be recorded after the forensic experts submit the report.

