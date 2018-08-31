Home States Kerala

Vigilance clean chit to BJP leaders as evidence eludes probe

The state Vigilance has given a clean chit to BJP leaders involved in the Rs 5 crore Medical college graft case.

Published: 31st August 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Vigilance has given a clean chit to BJP leaders involved in the Rs 5 crore Medical college graft case. There was allegation the state BJP leaders had colluded and taken money to the tune of Rs 5 crore from Shaji, owner of SR Medical College, Varkala for getting Medical Council of India recognition.The BJP had constituted a two-member commission to have a detailed study on the allegation and the commission found there was merit in the allegation.

However, the witnesses who had deposed before the commission turned hostile before the Vigilance. The Vigilance did not receive any proof on verifying the bank account details produced also. The agency did not obtain any statement or proof regarding graft and also in its report stated there was no proof the medical college got clearance owing to any external influence.

It may be noted the Vigilance director had earlier returned the first report of the Superintendent of special investigation team unit 2 and the investigating team after further inquiry told the director there was no proof in the case.

The charge

It had been alleged the state BJP leaders had colluded and taken money to the tune of RS 5 crore from Shaji, the owner of SR Medical College, Varkala for getting the Medical Council of India recognition for his college

