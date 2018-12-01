Kerala government chemical lab gets National Board accreditation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-owned Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory has won the prestigious National Accreditation Board For Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation in forensic examination. The forensic testing laboratory, functioning as an independent firm under the Home Department, has received the official document of recognition.

The lab was selected for the accreditation under International standards ISO/IEC 17025 (2005), NABL -113 (2016). There are five divisions functioning under the laboratory namely Toxicology, Serology, Narcotics, General Chemistry and Excise in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. Currently, the recognition has been received by the Thiruvananthapuram unit.

The facility in the capital examines around 90,000 samples from 30,000 cases every year. As many as 58 analysts lead the inspection at all the three centres in the state. The lab has state-of-the-art facilities such as Liquid Chromatograph Mass Spectroscopy, Gas Chromatographs, Refractometers, etc,