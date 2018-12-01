Observers’ panel to meet tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first meeting of the panel of observers appointed by the Kerala High Court to ensure smooth pilgrimage at Sabarimala will be held at the government guest house in Aluva. The panel comprises Justice P R Raman, Ombudsman for the Travancore and Cochin Devaswom Boards; Justice S Siri Jagan, Chairman of the High Power Committee, Sabarimala, and DGP A Hemachandran.

The High Court in its order released on Friday stated the observers shall have overall supervision and powers to take on the spot decisions or to give proper instructions to all concerned to implement the HC order and ensure smooth pilgrimage is facilitated and there occurs ‘no excess’ from any corner (whether from the part of police/ Devaswom/ Forest/ PWD/ KWA/ such other bodies, if any). If there occurs any difficulty in implementing the order or if further clarification is required, it was open for observers or the stakeholders to bring it to the notice of the court for appropriate orders.The meeting will discuss the High Court order and the team will take a decision regarding the time and date to visit Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam.