Prohibition orders in Sabarimala extended till December 4

The Pathanamthitta district collector has issued an order on Friday evening in this regard following reports received from District Superintendent of Police and executive magistrates.

Published: 01st December 2018 09:54 AM

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. (File | EPS)

By UNI

SABARIMALA: Prohibition orders under section 144 of CrPc have been further extended till December 4, at Pamba, Ilavunkal, Nilakkal and Sannidanam citing the ongoing protest by Ayyappa devotees.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old woman devotee from Andhra Pradesh, identified as Ms Usha, who came here for the Darshan was sent back.

She decided to go back after a meeting with the police officials concerned, sources said.

The Ranni Judicial First Class Magistrate on Friday denied bail to the BJP State General Secretary K Surendran in a case related to blocking the entry of a 52-year-old woman who came here during the previous one-day opening of the temple.

