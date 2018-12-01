Prohibition orders in Sabarimala extended till December 4

By UNI

SABARIMALA: Prohibition orders under section 144 of CrPc have been further extended till December 4, at Pamba, Ilavunkal, Nilakkal and Sannidanam citing the ongoing protest by Ayyappa devotees.

The Pathanamthitta district collector has issued an order on Friday evening in this regard following reports received from District Superintendent of Police and executive magistrates.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old woman devotee from Andhra Pradesh, identified as Ms Usha, who came here for the Darshan was sent back.

She decided to go back after a meeting with the police officials concerned, sources said.

The Ranni Judicial First Class Magistrate on Friday denied bail to the BJP State General Secretary K Surendran in a case related to blocking the entry of a 52-year-old woman who came here during the previous one-day opening of the temple.