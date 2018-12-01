Home States Kerala

Casteist remarks: Writer Santhosh Echikkanam asked to surrender by Kerala HC

The Hosudurg police had registered a case under several sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based a complaint by a person named Balakrishnan.

Published: 01st December 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Santhosh Echikkanam

Malayalam writer Santhosh Echikkanam (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed writer Santhosh Echikkanam, accused in a case relating to alleged casteist remarks, to surrender before the investigating officer and to undergo interrogation.The court issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by Santhosh Echikkanam.

The complainant alleged Echikkanam lowered his and his family’s dignity in public. Echikkanam submitted the remarks were not intended to cause any racial prejudice. He had only pointed out certain wrong notions among some SC/ST members and it was intended only as a fair comment, he stated.

The court said his custodial interrogation was not needed and directed the police to produce him before the Magistrate court, which shall consider his bail application and pass an appropriate order on the same day of production. The court made it clear the direction for surrender was for the limited purpose of interrogation.

HC’s directive

HC said Santhosh’s custodial interrogation was not needed. It  directed the police to produce him before the Magistrate court, which shall consider his bail application the same day

Kerala High Court Santhosh Echikkanam

