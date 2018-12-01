Wait till June 2035 to offer ‘Padi pooja’

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Devotees looking to offer Padi pooja at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple may have to wait 17 years to do so!

For the advance booking for the pooja, one of the important rituals at the temple, has been made till June 2035, making it a first in the temple’s history.

Sources said for conducting the special ritual, devotees have to pay a total of Rs 75,000 to Sabarimala Devaswom, which includes Rs 30,000 paid initially during the time of booking.