Bishop Franco Mulakkal case: Women’s panel must intervene, says AMT

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Arch Diocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) has submitted a petition to the National Women’s Commission (NCW) seeking its intervention to help the sisters and the victim nun who have deposed before the police in connection with the alleged rape case involving Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

In the petition, the AMT alleged though the police had asked the superiors of congregation of Missionaries of Jesus to tighten security of the victim sister and the witnesses, the mother superior has denied the request of the police saying they are not in a financial position to make necessary security arrangements. Instead, they have asked the police to take them to a shelter outside the convent.

The AMT also requested the Commission to initiate process to make it mandatory for all the Church institutions to set up an Internal Complaint Cell (ICC). “Many nuns and other women are working - paid and unpaid - in the Church institutions. At present, these institutions do not have an internal complaint cell to initiate any complaint against any bishops or priests,” the plea stated.