Don’t act like an angry bull: SNDP's Vellappally Natesan to NSS on Sabarimala row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NSS should not be like a bull that gets charged when seeing red, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said. He was addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the meeting of Hindu community organisations convened by the government in the backdrop of the Sabarimala issue on Saturday.

READ | Hindu organisations to form human wall against discrimination towards women

“The NSS should have shown the magnanimity to attend the meeting. The message should have mattered to them not the person who said it. For this, they should think as we not I,” he said.“Some want to remain autocrats and wish for their supremacy everywhere, including the administration. They do not realise that times have changed,” he added.Vellappally congratulated the BJP for shifting its protest from Sabarimala to the state capital. “Some BJP leaders’ comments that women’s entry is not the real issue shows that a realisation has happened to that party, though late,” he said.

“The Sabarimala issue was ignited by a trio and flared up by politicians. The chief minister did not have any other option but to implement the Supreme Court verdict. The protesters did not stop even after the TDB filed a petition,” he said.Vellappally said the trio were a Changanassery native (referring to NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair, a crownless king (Sasikumar Varma of Pandalam royal family) and the temple thantri.

“The SNDP Yogam is with the devotees, but would not fight on the street. The movement by community organisations to protect Renaissance values is welcome,” he said. Vellappally said he was feeling sorry for BJP leader K Surendran who faced a series of arrests in various cases. “He is being jailed again and again. The police made a lot of lapses in the arrests,” he said.

Have own reasons for absence: NSS



T’Puram: The NSS said it had its own reasons for not attending the meeting. The reasons cannot be revealed now, its leaders said.