Home States Kerala

Don’t act like an angry bull: SNDP's Vellappally Natesan to NSS on Sabarimala row

He was addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the meeting of Hindu community organisations convened by the government in the backdrop of the Sabarimala issue on Saturday.

Published: 02nd December 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Hindu organisations to form human wall against discrimination towards women (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The NSS should not be like a bull that gets charged when seeing red, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said. He was addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the meeting of Hindu community organisations convened by the government in the backdrop of the Sabarimala issue on Saturday.

READ | Hindu organisations to form human wall against discrimination towards women

“The NSS should have shown the magnanimity to attend the meeting. The message should have mattered to them not the person who said it. For this, they should think as we not I,” he said.“Some want to remain autocrats and wish for their supremacy everywhere, including the administration. They do not realise that times have changed,” he added.Vellappally congratulated the BJP for shifting its protest from Sabarimala to the state capital. “Some BJP leaders’ comments that women’s entry is not the real issue shows that a realisation has happened to that party, though late,” he said.

“The Sabarimala issue was ignited by a trio and flared up by politicians. The chief minister did not have any other option but to implement the Supreme Court verdict. The protesters did not stop even after the TDB filed a petition,” he said.Vellappally said the trio were a Changanassery native (referring to NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair, a crownless king (Sasikumar Varma of  Pandalam royal family) and the temple thantri.

“The SNDP Yogam is with the devotees, but would not fight on the street. The movement by community organisations to protect Renaissance values is welcome,” he said. Vellappally said he was feeling sorry for BJP leader K Surendran who faced a series of arrests in various cases. “He is being jailed again and again. The police made a lot of lapses in the arrests,” he said.

Have own reasons for absence: NSS

T’Puram: The NSS said it had its own reasons for not attending the meeting. The reasons cannot be revealed now, its leaders said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SNDP Vellappally Natesan Nair Service Society Sabarimala row Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp