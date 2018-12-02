Legal notice against SP Yathish Chandra

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Son of Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala served a legal notice on SP Yathish Chandra on Saturday for restraining them from visiting Sabarimala. K P Vijeesh also demanded a compensation of C25 Lakh.

The legal notice stated that the SP has issued a notice to Sasikala and her family during their pilgrimage at Nilakkal and asked to leave Sannidhanam within six hours. The notice alleged Yatish Chandra shouted and yelled at them in front of public including the passengers in KSRTC and mediapersons.