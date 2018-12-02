Home States Kerala

Society’s backing needed to fight HIV-AIDS menace: Health Minister KK Shailaja

Health Minister K K Shailaja on Saturday said the success of the  HIV-AIDS control programme hinged on the cooperation of all sections of society.

Published: 02nd December 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja speaking the state-level inauguration of World AIDS Day observance at the University College (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Health Minister K K Shailaja on Saturday said the success of the  HIV-AIDS control programme hinged on the cooperation of all sections of society. Underscoring the need for coordinated efforts in the identification and prevention of HIV-AIDS, the minister said  a year-long action plan has also been chalked out by the Health Department and Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS)  for the same. 

She was speaking the state-level inauguration of World AIDS Day observance at the University College Open Auditorium. “Globally, 2030 is  the deadline for eradicating  HIV . As part of the same the ambitious treatment target of 90-90-90 will have to be achieved by 2020,” said Shailaja. 

The plan is such that by 2020, 90 per cent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 90 per cent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral(ART) therapy and 90 per cent of all people will be provided with antiretroviral therapy. According to the minister, to work out the said plan an action plan will be worked out by KSACS and the Health Department. V S Sivakumar MLA, KSACS director  R Ramesh, NSS volunteers, Student Police Cadets(SPC) and others attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HIV-AIDS Kerala State AIDS Control Society World Aids Day K K Shailaja Kerala Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp