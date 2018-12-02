Society’s backing needed to fight HIV-AIDS menace: Health Minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shailaja on Saturday said the success of the HIV-AIDS control programme hinged on the cooperation of all sections of society. Underscoring the need for coordinated efforts in the identification and prevention of HIV-AIDS, the minister said a year-long action plan has also been chalked out by the Health Department and Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS) for the same.

She was speaking the state-level inauguration of World AIDS Day observance at the University College Open Auditorium. “Globally, 2030 is the deadline for eradicating HIV . As part of the same the ambitious treatment target of 90-90-90 will have to be achieved by 2020,” said Shailaja.

The plan is such that by 2020, 90 per cent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 90 per cent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral(ART) therapy and 90 per cent of all people will be provided with antiretroviral therapy. According to the minister, to work out the said plan an action plan will be worked out by KSACS and the Health Department. V S Sivakumar MLA, KSACS director R Ramesh, NSS volunteers, Student Police Cadets(SPC) and others attended.