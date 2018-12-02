KPCC general secretary Vijayan Thomas to join BJP fold

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC general secretary and former chairman of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation Vijayan Thomas may soon join the BJP. Vijayan Thomas had met BJP national president Amit Shah in New Delhi recently and has got the green signal to join the party. Highly placed sources in the BJP headquarters in New Delhi told Express, “Vijayan Thomas will be given a decent accommodation in the state party and will also be in the party national executive.”

Confirming the new political development, Vijayan Thomas told Express: “Yes. I met Amit Shah in New Delhi but this does not mean I am joining BJP immediately. Discussions are going on.”

“Even if I join the BJP, my immediate aim will be to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and make inroads into the minority areas. I have a good rapport with BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai,” Vijayan Thomas said.

Thomas is from the powerful Latin Catholic community which has deep roots in the coastal Christian belts of the state capital. When Shashi Tharoor contested to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2009, Vijayan Thomas’ name was actively discussed for the party candidature and when Tharoor’s name was announced, there were protests from the Latin Catholic community. Posters had appeared across Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency in support of Vijayan Thomas.

Sources told Express Vijayan Thomas has the blessings and support of the powerful clergy of Latin Catholic community. Thomas, who was an NRI for several years, was also the managing director of the Congress’ television channel Jaihind and was one of the main fundraisers of the party.

“For the past few days, several Congress leaders have been talking to me including A K Antony. But I take decisions on my own judgment and as to what I can do to the people,” Vijayan Thomas said.

The state BJP leadership also confirmed the move. P S Sreedharan Pillai told Express: “Yes, we have been talking to each other for the past several months, I have told you earlier that several senior Congress leaders will join the BJP fold.”