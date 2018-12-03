Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: BJP team meets governor, wants Section 144 lifted

The BJP delegation alleged a number of false cases has been slapped on the party’s state general secretary K Surendran.

Published: 03rd December 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai speaks at its state core committee meeting in Kochi as national leaders Saroj Pandey (C), Pralhad Joshi (second right), Nalin Kumar Kateel (R), and Vinod Sonkar (L), look on | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move to quell the criticism that its Sabarimala agitation was losing steam, an eight- member BJP delegation led by national general secretary Saroj Pandey MP met Governor P Sathasivam in Kochi on Sunday and submitted a petition demanding the lifting of prohibitory order (Sec 144) in and around the hill shrine.

The delegation, which also included MPs Pralhad Joshi, Vinod Sonkar, Nalin Kumar Kateel and V Muraleedharan, told the Governor that imposing Sec 144 in Sabarimala, where pilgrims usually arrive in groups, was not justified. They demanded that buses be allowed to ply up to Pampa.

The delegation alleged the police were harassing the pilgrims in the name of prohibitory order. They asked to provide pilgrims more water and also set up more facilities like toilets and rest rooms at Nilakkal, Pampa and on the way to Sannidhanam.

The BJP delegation alleged a number of false cases has been slapped on the party’s state general secretary K Surendran. Sathasivam was in Kochi to attend the Operational Demonstration of the Naval Command as part of the Navy Day.

A press communique from the Governor’s office said he “patiently heard them (the delegation members) and assured them their grievances would be urgently brought to the attention of the Chief Minister and Minister for Devaswom for necessary action”.

Three BJP state leaders — president P S Sreedharan Pillai, general secretary A N Radhakrishnan and leader Sobha Surendran — were also part of the delegation.

Observers’ panel to visit Sabarimala
Kochi: The three-member panel of observers appointed by the Kerala High Court to ensure a smooth Sabarimala pilgrimage will conduct a two-day visit to the hill shrine from Monday. Meanwhile, the state government has decided to move the Supreme Court against the order.

At a glance
Tension prevails at Nilakkal on Sunday after eight BJP activists led by state spokesman B Gopalakrishnan violated the prohibitory order. Police arrest them and later release on bail
Yuvamorcha workers wave black flag at the Chief Minister on MC Road at Mulakkuzha, near Chengannur
NSS allege the government is trying to re-establish a caste divide in the state
The  human wall is nothing but poison with a sugar coating, says Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala row BJP section 144 Sathasivam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp