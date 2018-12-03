Don’t demolish Eraviperoor church for recast: K S Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Every effort should be made to retain the grand old Immanuel Mar Thoma Church at Eraviperoor in its present form, said K S Radhakrishnan, former PSC chairman, while delivering the Abraham Mar Thoma Memorial discourse at the Eraviperoor church here on Sunday morning. He said the ancient church should not be demolished in the name of renovation.

“It is a beautiful church which has been around for over a 100 years. I consider myself incredibly lucky to have been given the chance to deliver an address inside the hallowed environs of such a majestic place of worship. Nowadays, demolishing and reconstructing churches have become fashionable for some. Certain sections of the clergy are also behind them,” he said.

He recounted the tale of Mother Teresa and other priests who on reaching heaven looked up the list of clergymen who had made it to God’s Abode. But they failed to locate the clergymen since the latter were included among building contractors as they were engaged in constructing massive churches and parish halls during their time on earth. Isaac Mar Philoxenos Episcopa presided.