‘Group managers spending crores to capture Youth Congress: V M Sudheeran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran has criticised group activities in the state Congress, saying the activities had peaked and the ‘group managers’ were spending crores to capture Youth Congress (YC).

“While BJP and CPM are trying to drive a communal wedge in the state, the Congress, which should oppose this, is in the midst of group war,” Sudheeran said in a Facebook post.

He said AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader A K Antony and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran wanted things to go smoothly and strengthen the party. If things continue in this direction, genuine workers would not be able to enter the party, leading to the progress of hangers-on. “At a time when the Lok Sabha elections are impending and the party should concentrate on enrolling voters in the voter list, Congress group managers are interested in using the list to enrol fake members to capture Youth Congress,” he said.