Home States Kerala

‘Group managers spending crores to capture Youth Congress: V M Sudheeran

He said AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader A K Antony and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran wanted things to go smoothly and strengthen the party.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran has criticised group activities in the state Congress, saying the activities had peaked and the ‘group managers’ were spending crores to capture Youth Congress (YC).

“While BJP and CPM are trying to drive a communal wedge in the state, the Congress, which should oppose this, is in the midst of group war,” Sudheeran said in a Facebook post.

He said AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader A K Antony and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran wanted things to go smoothly and strengthen the party. If things continue in this direction, genuine workers would not be able to enter the party, leading to the progress of hangers-on. “At a time when the Lok Sabha elections are impending and the party should concentrate on enrolling voters in the voter list, Congress group managers are interested in using the list to enrol fake members to capture Youth Congress,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V M Sudheeran Youth Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp