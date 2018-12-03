Menu ready to serve over 10,000 participants

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The logistics for the mammoth food preparations for the 59th State School Youth Festival were announced on Sunday, with the highlight being the serving of the ‘Ambalapuzha palpayasam’ to participants and officials at the fest in Alappuzha next week.

Festival organising committee chairman and Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said the participants will get the native sweet of Ambalapuzha on December 9, the final day of the event. The payasam will be served in the midday meal to the over 10,000 participants.

The food for the fest will be prepared in the kitchen to set up at the EMS stadium at a 10,000 sq ft-pandal. The food will be then transported to the four canteens set up at the various venues in the municipal area.

Five types of curries and a payasam will be included in the midday meal over the three days. Idli and upma will be served for breakfast. “The food will be served in steel plates and glasses as part of the enforcement of the green protocol. Pazhayidom Mohanan Nampoothiri will prepare the food,” said the minister.

Food committee chairman P P Chitharanjan said the food will be served in a buffet-style. “We are also planning to make arrangements to serve food to the participants who reach on December 6, when the registration begins,” he said.

Registration begins on Dec 6

The registration for the event will begin by December 6 at 10 am. Around 60 teachers will be appointed in 14 centres for the purpose. Special arrangements will be made for receiving participants at the railway station and KSRTC bus station, with 18 school buses to be deployed for transporting participants. Special teams will be appointed in railway station and bus station to help the contestants, said an official.