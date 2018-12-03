PSC rank holders likely to get a chance in KSRTC

Sindu Choodan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after several orders from the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) to fill the post of provisional conductors in KSRTC based on the candidates’ rank list, the corporation has not considered it and it has been giving chances to their empanelled workers for regularising the vacant posts. A few candidates whose names were in the rank list of reserve conductors published in 2013 have filed a case in the High Court (HC) for not considering them for the job. Based on which the PSC has issued an interim order to the corporation to post these candidates by setting aside the persons who were regularised based on the 2011 Government Order (GO).

As per the GO, the service of 1,353 conductors who were provisional employees in the KSRTC have been ordered to be regularised. “Based on the order only those empanel workers who have completed 10 years of their service in KSRTC were permitted to be regularised. But here the employees were regularised based on the priority of various administration officials and the union leaders irrespective of their seniority and service,” said Jude Joseph, KSRTC vehicle supervisor.

The staffs also alleged the PSC rank list candidates were avoided and the empanel workers were considered as the corporation need not have to give them the extra provisions of a permanent worker.

“Even after the candidates under PSC rank lists were accorded sanction for the post, the corporation used to select candidates from the employment lists rather than PSC lists. Such steps were taken based on the interest of the corporation administration,” said a corporation staff.

The High Court has issued an order on 2011, to regularise the provisional conductors in KSRTC who are engaged from the rank list of PSC. Due to the financial crisis faced by the corporation it resorted to post provisional conductors on daily wages to avoid the contingency.

As per the interim order, the petition was filed to set aside the Ext. P38 GO no 78/2011/TRAN dated 22.12.2011. Notice has been issued to all persons who are likely to be affected by the decision of the HC in the case. They have been directed to appear in person or through counsel before the court on or after December 17 else the petition will be decided in their absence.