Home States Kerala

Six-member panel to study issues at family health centres

The committee headed by National Health Mission (NHM)- Kerala director Kesavendra Kumar has Dr Jagadeesan, deputy director, Health Department, as its convener.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Health care

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To study the practical difficulties being faced by medical practitioners at the newly upgraded family health centres (FHCs), a six-member committee has been constituted by the state government.

The committee headed by National Health Mission (NHM)- Kerala director Kesavendra Kumar has Dr Jagadeesan, deputy director, Health Department, as its convener. It is learnt it forms part of the outcome of a meeting held between Health Minister K K Shailaja and Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) representatives in April when the latter called for a non-cooperative strike citing anomalies with the implementation of the Aardram Mission.

“There were complaints the medical practitioners attached with FHCs were facing certain difficulties. The committee has been constituted to look into their grievances and suggest scientific solutions,” an officer with the Health Department told Express.

The other members of the committee include Health Director Dr Saritha R L; Dr Jameela, consultant, NHM; Dr Raju, additional director, Health Department; and Dr Devkiran, member, Mission Monitoring Team (Ardram), Chief Minister’s Office.

KGMOA state president Dr A K Rauf said it had already submitted a memorandum to the committee stating the difficulties medical practitioners had to face at newly upgraded FHCs. “It is a welcoming decision. This was one of the demands we raised when the state government invited us for a conciliatory talk during the strike called by us in April,” said Rauf.

He said, “The strike was to bring the attention of the government towards the anomalies with the implementation of Aardram Mission and the practical difficulties a medical practitioner had to face while due to the upgradation of primary health centres as FHCs.”

According to him the conciliatory talks then were followed by seven key decisions that include the appointment of three doctors at FHCs, constituting a reserve pool of doctors managed by the respective District Medical Officers and District Programme Managers and redeployment of staff from centres where staff strength is relatively high to centres which have high patient turnout.

“Of the assurances, the constitution of the reserve pool of doctors and redeployment of staffs are yet to become a reality. There is also the issue of doctors being forced to compromise in their field works, including preventive programmes like immunisation due to work overload,” said Rauf.

Who’s in the panel

Headed by NHM Kerala director Kesavendra Kumar, the body has Dr Jagadeesan, deputy director (Health), as convener. Health director Dr Saritha R L; Dr Jameela, consultant, NHM; Dr Raju, additional director (Health); and Dr Devkiran, member, mission monitoring team (Aardram), CMO are among the members

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
family health centres National Health Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp