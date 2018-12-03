Kerala youth stabs younger brothers, one succumbs

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Koppam police arrested Nabeel Ibrahim, 23, for stabbing his younger brother to death on Sunday. The deceased is Mohammed Ibrahim, 9, son of Ibrahim Kutty, of Naduvattom, near Pattambi. Nabeel also stabbed his youngest brother Ahmed Ibrahim who has been admitted to a private hospital in Valancherry.

The incident occurred on Saturday at their house in Koorakaparambu when all the family members were asleep. Nabeel had asked his younger brothers to come to his room and he then locked the room where his parents were sleeping. He stabbed Mohammed and then Ahmed. Both the brothers who were bleeding were rushed to the hospital in Valancherry.

“Sibling rivalry led to this incident. Nabeel was enraged at the fact that his parents showed more love to his younger siblings,” said a police officer. The hospital authorities said though Ahmed had many injuries, he is out of danger.

Nabeel was taken into custody by the Valancherry police at the hospital and handed over to the Koppam police.

Nabeel is a final year microbiology student in a private medical college in Coimbatore. Ahmed is a Class III student of the ALP school, Nedungottur, and Mohammed was a Class IV student at the Government UP school, Nariparambu. Their mother, Sahira, is a teacher and sister Najwa is studying at Majlis Arts College, Puramannur.