Kerala CM: Patriarchal Chennithala insulted renaissance organisations

Pinarayi said Chennithala has been maintaining an anti-women attitude and his comments are reflective of his patriarchal mindset.

Published: 04th December 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala insulted renaissance organisations by terming them mere caste organisations, accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Coming down heavily on the latter for his remarks, Pinarayi said Chennithala has been maintaining an anti-women attitude and his comments are reflective of his patriarchal mindset. His statements are unbecoming of his position, said Pinarayi adding that the Opposition Leader, through his remarks, have crossed all boundaries of basic decency. 

He has insulted those who attended the meeting of organisations with a renaissance tradition. “It’s evident the kind of insulting attitude he maintains towards such organisations and their leaders. He insulted these organisations by terming them mere caste organisations,” he said.  Pinarayi said that majority of organisations, invited by the government, attended the meeting. 

No direct answer
To repeated questions on the logic of having C P Sugathan in the human wall movement, the CM evaded direct answer. “We have invited many organisations. Had all of them attended, their leaders would have been part of the council. Now, when someone attends, we don’t want to ask them to stay away citing their past history,” he said.

