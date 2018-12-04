Home States Kerala

Flash strike: HC directs KSRTC MD to initiate action

The strike was in protest against the awarding of the contract for manning reservation counters to Kudumbashree missions.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the KSRTC CMD to consider and pass appropriate orders on a representation seeking appropriate action against the workers who went on a flash strike on October 16. The KSRTC submitted the strike was unjustified and illegal.  

The employees who participated in the strike and those who called the strike were liable for disciplinary action. They were not eligible for the wages during the period of the strike and the same will be deducted from their salary. The corporation was awaiting the government’s reply to its letter.

The petitioner- Centre for Consumer Education, Pala - submitted the joint council of trade unions staged the strike for nearly four hours, leaving passengers stranded at various KSRTC depots. The strike was in protest against the awarding of the contract for manning reservation counters to Kudumbashree missions. Further, it said the workers had violated the fundamental right of the passengers by going on an illegal flash strike.

KSRTC flash strike

