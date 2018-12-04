Kerala Govt’s view sought on Surendran’s bail plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the view of the state government on the bail plea of BJP state general secretary K Surendran, an accused in a case registered by the Sannidhanam police, for the alleged attack on a women devotee in Sabarimala.

The police booked him for the offence under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. Surendran pointed out the complainant has no case of attempt to murder and his name had not been mentioned in the complaint, as he was well known to many as a political activist. The arrest of the petitioner was recorded in the case after 15 days of the incident.