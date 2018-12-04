Kamal Haasan expresses desire to contest 2019 polls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kamal Haasan expressed his desire to contest the 2019 elections. “Candidates of ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ will contest the upcoming elections. Political power is not about money, it should be for the benefit the state’s people. The party’s vision shouldn’t be lost while fighting for political supremacy and power,” said Kamal.

A secular party must come to power in a state in order to ensure the freedom of the people, he added.

Astute in his desire to provide the best for the people, Kamal has been visiting almost all states in an endeavour to imbibe the best administrative practices.“We want to make sure the best for the people in Tamil Nadu, be it practices or ideas. ‘God’s Villa’ is one such good idea,” he said.

On the ongoing Sabarimala issue and #MeToo movement, Kamal said change cannot be brought about overnight.“It’s only through constant efforts one can bring about change in the age-old religious practices. But no state must be polarised due to religious factors,” said Kamal. He also added one should be very careful while addressing the #MeToo issue as exploiting the situation by trapping someone intentionally cannot be accepted.