Man with Congo fever under treatment in Thrissur

THRISSUR: In the wake of the Health Department issuing a fresh warning against Nipah, as the virus usually spreads between December and June, a 30-year-old man has been admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur with Crimean- Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCMH).The person, hailing from Malappuram, was admitted to the hospital due to a severe headache.

It has been reported the person contracted the disease from his workplace in UAE. He was admitted to a hospital there on November 12 and given necessary medicines, including antiviral drug. He was discharged from the hospital on November 27 and came back on November 29.

“The body fluid samples have been sent for examination. His condition is stable now, as there are no other symptoms like fever. He has been admitted to the isolation ward and further course of the treatment will be decided as per the test results,” said K J Reena, District Medical Officer.

The CCMH is caused by a virus transmitted by ticks and animals like cattle, sheep and goats act as host for it. It can be transmitted to humans through infected animals or through another human being by close contact. Major symptoms include sudden fever, dizziness, neck pain, severe headache, sore eyes and photophobia.