Observers’ panel visits Nilakkal, Pampa to inspect facilities in Sabarimala

The team, after completing the task at Nilakkal base camp, travelled on a KSRTC low-floor AC bus to Pampa.

Sabarimala

The High Court-appointed three-member observers’ panel holding discussions at Nilakkal on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  The three-member panel of observers appointed by Kerala High Court, comprising Justice P R Raman, Justice S Siri Jagan and ADGP A Hemachandran, visited the Nilakkal pilgrim transit camp and Pampa on Monday, as part of the on-the-spot assessment of the basic facilities for the Sabarimala pilgrims.

After visiting the Nilakkal base camp, the team expressed satisfaction over the three newly-built resting places with a capacity of 2,000 each, installed by Tata Projects free of cost; bunker toilet complexes; bunker houses; water purification plant; KSRTC station and parking ground.On the resting place of police personnel, who live in pathetic conditions, the team said a detailed  report would be made after checking the facts and holding discussions with the stakeholders.

The team, after completing the task at Nilakkal base camp, travelled on a KSRTC low-floor AC bus to Pampa. On reaching Pampa, the team reviewed the facilities for the pilgrims at the KSRTC Triveni bus station. They held the view the pilgrims were facing hardship due to the lack of waiting shed at Pampa Triveni as the long-distance buses and Pampa-Nilakkal chain service buses take long time to reach the bus station.

The team held discussions with the government department officials and devaswom authorities on various issues connected with the basic facilities for the pilgrims.

Team to visit Sannidhanam on Tuesday
The team will visit Sannidhanam to review the preparations, particularly the basic facilities made available for the pilgrims for the onging pilgrimage season.

