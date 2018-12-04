Surendran has 15 cases against him, says Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The allegation that BJP state general secretary K Surendran was being persecuted by the police by slapping fabricated cases is false, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly. In a reply to the submission of BJP MLA O Rajagopal on Monday, Pinarayi said Surendran had several warrants issued by various courts pending against him.

It was on the basis of these warrants he had to be taken to various courts. “He is yet to get bail in a case registered at Sannidhanam station and hence he is still in remand,” he said. Pinarayi said Surendran has 15 cases against him of which eight were charged before 2016. Three cases are under probe, while the rest are in various stages of trial.