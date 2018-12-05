Home States Kerala

Kerala bus accidents claimed 9,928 lives in 10 years

2,635 persons died in about 15,226 KSRTC bus accidents from 2006 to ‘18.

Published: 05th December 2018

As many as 9,928 people lost their lives in 70,443 bus accidents in the past 10 years in Kerala (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 9,928 people lost their lives in 70,443 bus accidents in the past 10 years, Transport Minister A K Saseendran has informed the Assembly.  As per the data of State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), 2,635 persons died in about 15,226 KSRTC bus accidents from 2006 to ‘18. And about 7,293 persons died due to  55,217 private bus accidents recorded from January 2008 to October 2018. The minister also said the major reason for these accidents was rash and negligent driving.

Strict action will be taken against the drivers responsible for the accident. Appropriate steps have been taken to suspend the driving licence of the drivers responsible for rash driving. Further measures have been taken against 5,432 drivers in the past three months, Saseendran told the House in reply to a question from K J Maxi.

In order to avoid such accidents, required instructions and training are being provided to drivers and conductors. Single duty and crew change have been implemented for long distance services.

