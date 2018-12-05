BJP's Sobha Surendran fined Rs 25,000 by Kerala HC for filing PIL with 'mischievous intentions'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major setback to BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran, who is spearheading a protest against women entry into Sabarimala, the High Court on Tuesday imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on her for filing a ‘frivolous’ public interest litigation.

The court directed her to pay the amount to the Kerala High Court Legal Services Committee within two weeks. If she fails, the state government should initiate steps to recover the amount, the court ordered.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar issued the order while dismissing Sobha’s petition alleging police atrocities in the state.

The Bench observed the petition was filed with mischievous intentions and for cheap publicity. Though Sobha’s counsel tendered unconditional apology and sought the permission to withdraw the case, the court did not accept it and imposed the cost, saying it will send a message to everyone abusing the process of law.

“The main intention of the petitioner (Sobha) was to generate publicity, as was clear from several paragraphs of her petition. The averments were made in a way to shield the real intention of the petitioner,” the court said.