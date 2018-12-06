Automatic shutters in buses: Kerala High Court seeks government’s view

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to inform the court whether the proposal made by bus operators to provide automatic bus shutters in buses could be implemented.

The court issued the order on an appeal filed by Kerala Bus Transport Association challenging a Single Bench order which had directed the police and transport authorities to ensure all buses, including those operating as town and city services, were fitted with doors mandated under the state Motor Vehicles Rules.

The bus operators said pneumatically operated shutters in all such carriages, including those operating in town and city areas, would be better as they will enable the driver to operate the shutters, addressing safety concerns more effectively.

The counsel also said it will also eliminate the expense of engaging additional employees to operate two-door shutters of the buses. The government pleader said the Kerala Bus Transport Association (the petitioners) had previously opposed the installation of pneumatic shutters on stage carriages.

It cannot lie to the same group of bus operators, urging for the implementation of the draft notification as it was their objection which prevented the government from implementing it.

The government pleader also sought time to submit an opinion on whether the proposal could now be acted upon and necessary amendment could accordingly be made in the Motor Vehicles Rules.