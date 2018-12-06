Home States Kerala

Kerala: Bars and beer parlours to sell FMFL, wines

Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh issued an order in this regard, saying five types of licence holders could sell it after procuring from Bevco.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Foreign-made foreign liquor (FMFL) and wines will now be made available in bars as well as beer and wine parlours in the state. Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh issued an order in this regard, saying five types of licence holders could sell it after procuring from Bevco.

The Excise Department had started FMFL sale via Bevco outlets in August, with 17 companies making it to the corporation’s list till date. Of that, eight companies distribute FMFL liquor and nine FMFL wine. The government had provided the licence to import 227 FMFL brands and through their sale, it targets an annual sale of Rs 60 crore.

Meanwhile, Excise Minister’s office said the order was nothing but a clarification from the Commissioner regarding FMFL sale. “The sale of FMFL via Bevco, Consumerfed outlets and bars was already mentioned in the 2018-19 annual budget,” it said.

