Constitutional literacy programme all set to begin in Kerala

The stage is set for the roll-out of the ambitious Constitutional literacy programme across the state.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The stage is set for the roll-out of the ambitious Constitutional literacy programme across the state. The State Literacy Mission which conducts the programme has brought out a handbook containing basic Constitutional principles. This will be used by over one lakh resource persons - including 70,000 equivalency course learners - to impart classes to the public in the coming days.

The Constitutional literacy book includes excerpts from the Preamble and also explains the fundamental rights and duties of the citizen in a language that can easily be grasped by the common man. Illustrations have been provided in each page and the Constitution has been explained  in a conversational format to make it more appealing. 

The Constitutional literacy course covers the history behind the framing of the Constitution, fundamental rights and duties, secularism and gender equality. A minimum of 50 lakh people are expected to be covered under the programme which will come to a close on January 26. The programme assumes significance at a time when Constitutional matters are being fiercely debated in the context of the Sabarimala women’s entry verdict of the Supreme Court.  

