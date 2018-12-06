Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court rejects Anwar MLA plea for quashing CB probe

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Nilambur MLA P V Anwar seeking to review the judgment ordering a Crime Branch probe against him.

Kerala High Court (File photo)

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Nilambur MLA P V Anwar seeking to review the judgment ordering a Crime Branch probe against him. The case was based on the alleged cheating of an NRI businessman to the tune of I50 lakh by promising a share in a crusher business. 

Dismissing the petition, the court said the petitioner failed to point out a valid ground for reviewing the earlier judgment.

The petitioner argued during the pendency of the petition, the police who had registered the case in December 2017, had completed the probe and filed the final report before the magistrate court. They had concluded their investigation had not revealed any criminal offence as alleged in the complaint. The case was also civil in nature.

The complaint stated Anwar cheated Salim by promising a profit of I50,000 per month and received I50 lakh from him by saying he owned and a crusher and possessed 26 acre surrounding the crusher at Belthangadi. The MLA neither give the profit nor returned the principal amount to the businessman. The court said the police filing a final report was not a ground to review the order.

