Kattela Model Residential School emerges overall champion

Model Residential School, Kattela, Thiruvananthapuram, which won 156 points, emerged overall champion in the sixth Sargolsavam which concluded on Wednesday.

TNIE reporter Merin Mariya receiving the media award for best reporting at the Sargolsavam 2018, from Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan at the valedictory function held at Nishagandhi auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday. Devaswom MInister Kadakampally Surendran, A Sampath MP and others are also seen | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Model Residential School, Kattela, Thiruvananthapuram, which won 156 points, emerged overall champion in the sixth Sargolsavam which concluded on Wednesday. ITDP team, Attappady and Government MRHSS Paravanadukkam, Kasargod, which won 140 points each, are the runners-up. Ettumanoor MRS which secured 135 points came third.

Sujatha Subran of MRS Chalakudy won the Kalathilakam title and Manikandan of Nalloornadu MRS won the Kalaprathibha title. Ajeesh P of Rajiv Gandhi Government MRHSS, Noolpuzha, was adjudged best actor. Ayana of Government MRHSS, Paravanadukkam, was the best female actor.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who inaugurated the valedictory function said the event will be made more imposing in the future. The festival evoked a good response from viewers, he said. SC, ST Welfare Minister A K Balan said the present edition was the best in the festival’s history. Many performances outsmarted the state school youth festival, he said.

TNIE reporter Merin Mariya won the media award for best reporting at the Sargolsavam 2018. Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan presented the award at the valedictory event.

