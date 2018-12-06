Puducherry CM visits agitating MLAs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy and former Minister E Valsaraj called on the three UDF MLAs - V S Sivakumar, Parakkal Abdullah and N Jayaraj - who are on satyagraha in the Assembly. The MLAs are protesting against the government high-handedness in Sabarimala. The legislators said the government’s anti-Sabarimala attitude is reflected in the continuance of prohibitory orders.

Gandhian P Gopinathan Nair, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, Ministers A K Balan, Kadakampally Surendran, K Krishnankutty, A Saseendran, E Chandrasekharan, T P Ramakrishnan, K K Shailaja, P Thilothaman, deputy leader of Opposition M K Muneer, MLAs N Vijayan Pillai, O Rajagopal, P C George, K B Ganesh Kumar, and Congress leaders M M Hassan and Thampanoor Ravi met the MLAs.

Puducherry gives aid to CMDRF

T’Puram: Puducherry has handed over a sum of J3.15 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in Thiruvananthapuram. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy handed over the demand draft to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function here on Wednesday. Puducherry former minister E Valsaraj and V Ramachandran MLA accompanied the Puducherry Chief Minister.