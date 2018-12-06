Home States Kerala

Puducherry CM visits agitating MLAs

The legislators said the government’s anti-Sabarimala attitude is reflected in the continuance of prohibitory orders.

Published: 06th December 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy handing over the demand draft of J3.15 crore to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy and former Minister E Valsaraj called on the three UDF MLAs - V S Sivakumar, Parakkal Abdullah and N Jayaraj - who are on satyagraha in the Assembly. The MLAs are protesting against the government high-handedness in Sabarimala. The legislators said the government’s anti-Sabarimala attitude is reflected in the continuance of prohibitory orders.

Gandhian P Gopinathan Nair, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, Ministers A K Balan, Kadakampally Surendran, K Krishnankutty, A Saseendran, E Chandrasekharan, T P Ramakrishnan, K K Shailaja, P Thilothaman, deputy leader of Opposition M K Muneer, MLAs N Vijayan Pillai, O Rajagopal, P C George, K B Ganesh Kumar, and Congress leaders M M Hassan and Thampanoor Ravi met the MLAs.

Puducherry gives aid to CMDRF

T’Puram: Puducherry has handed over a sum of J3.15 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in Thiruvananthapuram. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy handed over the demand draft to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function here on Wednesday. Puducherry former minister E Valsaraj and V Ramachandran MLA accompanied the Puducherry Chief Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp