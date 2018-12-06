Students, get ready to show your talents

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The stage is set for the 59th Kerala State School Arts Festival in Alappuzha, the ‘Venice of the East’. As many as 14,000 participants from across the state will participate in around 158 events at 29 venues during the three-day festival which begins on Friday. Arrangements have been completed for the festival, said programme committee convener and Alappuzha municipal chairman Thomas Joseph.

In keeping with the government’s cost-cutting directive in view of the mid-August floods, the organisers have avoided all luxuries, including the cultural procession and the official inaugural programme.

The events will begin with the hoisting of the festival flag at Leo XIII HSS at 9 am on Friday. The registrations will begin a day earlier on Thursday at 10 am at SDV Central School.

The valuation of the writing competition will also be held on Thursday at the Lajanathul Muhammadiya HSS at 11 am.

Arrangements

The organising committee said all arrangements were in place to receive and accommodate the participants and officers. Twelve schools have been identified to provide accommodation to the participants. Vehicles will be arranged to pick the contestants from the railway station and the KSRTC bus station.

“All venues are ready to host the events. The kitchen, which will prepare food for 10,000 persons every day, has been set up at EMS Stadium. The prepared food will be served at four canteens in as many venues. All the participants, officers and other invitees will be served food thrice a day. On the last day (December 9), the Ambalapuzha palpayasam will be served with the midday meal,” Thomas Joseph said.

Asia’s largest youth fest

14,000 participants from across the state will participate in around 158 events at 29 venues

The events will begin with the hoisting of the festival flag at Leo XIII HSS at 9 am on Friday

Vehicles will be arranged to pick the contestants from the railway station and the KSRTC bus station