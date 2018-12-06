Kerala theft accused gives cops the slip

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A person detained in connection with a theft case gave the cops the slip after splashing spicy chickpea curry on the face of a civil police officer at Ernakulam Central Police Station in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Thafseer Darvesh, 21, hoodwinked the cops by throwing the spicy curry and vanished while the cops managed to stop another accused person from escaping.

The incident took place at 3.30 am on Wednesday. According to the officers, Mohammed Aslam, 19, and Darvesh, both hailing from Ponnani were accused in a series of thefts in Broadway and nearby areas. The duo was brought to Central police station on Monday for interrogation as they were remanded to judicial custody in another case registered by the Angamaly police.

“Aslam told police officer Pramod, who was on guard duty, he wanted to attend nature’s call. However, while he was being taken back to the cell, Darvesh, who was inside the cell, threw the curry kept in a disposable glass on the face of the officer and the duo attacked him.

During the melee, Darvesh managed to escape. However, the other officers reached the spot and foiled Aslam’s bid to escape.

“It was a planned move from the side of the both the accused. The duo was brought to the station for interrogation on Monday. They kept aside the curry, which was given along with their food, for attacking the officer,” said Ernakulam Central SI Joseph Sajan.

Though the officers chased Darvesh, he could not be traced. The police later searched Kombara area. Various teams have been formed to trace him and the search has been intensified, said officers.A case under Section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC was registered at the Central police station.

Police officer Pramod who collapsed during the melee was admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital.