Restrictions in Sabarimala likely to be relaxed in two days: Kerala HC panel

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Restrictions on the movement of pilgrims at Sannidhanam may be relaxed in the coming two days, following the instructions given by the three-member high-powered observation committee appointed by the High Court.

With the intervention of the observation committee, the fortification of Lower Thirumuttom and north nada with barricades and plastic ropes may be partially lifted in another two days, a reliable source said.

The partial lifting of the restrictions would enable pilgrims to go to the other side of the holy steps to reach out to the prasadam counters and deposit the money in the ‘mahakanikka’ located near the staff gate on the north-east corner of the sopanam.

Pilgrims can also take rest at Lower Thirumuttom and north nada. The intervention of the high-powered committee may pave way for pilgrims, including women and children, to take rest at Valiyanadapandal in a couple of days.

The three-member high-powered committee, headed by Justice P R Raman, with Justice Sirijagan and DGP A Hemachandran as members, which was here the last three days, had a ground-level, on-the-spot assessment of the difficulties faced by pilgrims. It has directed the government authorities here to create an atmosphere conducive for a peaceful and relaxed darshan of Lord Ayyappa, the source said.

