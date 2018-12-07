Home States Kerala

‘Internal Complaints Committees at nunneries impractical’

Despite the KCBC vowing to set up Internal Complaints Committee (ICC)  in all institutions run by the Church,  it.

Kerala_nun_rape_case

Nuns staging a protest against the delay in the arrest of Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kochi earlier this month. (Photo:EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the KCBC vowing to set up Internal Complaints Committee (ICC)  in all institutions run by the Church,  it. nonetheless, expressed the impracticality of setting up ICC in nunneries and priestly congregations.

“Convents are places where nuns live and therefore we cannot form an ICC in their homes. But we will direct all institutions under the Church to establish them,” Fr Varghese Vallikkatt, KCBC  spokesperson told the presser at the POC in Palarivattom here on Thursday. 

A Christian mediation council comprising experts from various fields will be formed by the KCBC to resolve intra-Church disputes and those with the  various other groups, the KCBC said. Additionally, Archbishop Soosa Pakiam said the Thrissur Archdiocese calendar, which featured an image of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, is not an official one. “I am unaware of this and it is likely the calendar is not an official one,” he said. 

KCBC to spend G250 crore on rehabilitating flood victims

Kochi: Cardinal Baselios Cleemis,  Major Archbishop of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, on Thursday inaugurated the KCBC’s projects for rehabilitation of  victims of Kerala Floods at the Pastoral Orientation Centre (POC) in Palarivattom here. The Church plans to mobilise funds of upto `250 crore for the rehabilitation programmes.  

Cardinal Cleemis was talking to reporters following the KCBC’s  winter summit at the POC. The KCBC plans to construct 2,620 new houses and renovate around 6,630 homes, besides 4,226 toilets and 4,744 wells partially damaged in floods. However, KCBC voiced concern at the slow pace of the government’s rehabilitation programmes for Ockhi cyclone victims.

“We have found there is a major lag in Ockhi rehabilitation announced by the government. However, the government has promised us this will not happen in the case of flood victims,”  said KCBC president Archbishop M Soosa Pakiam.

