Sabarimala: Thousands offer worship despite tight security

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Heavy flow of pilgrims was witnessed for darshan of Lord Ayyappa on Thursday despite tight restrictions imposed by the police and Central para-military forces in connection with the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

Though hundreds of police personnel, including the elite commando force of Kerala police and Central para-military personnel were on duty at Sannidhanam, Marakkoottam and trekking path and Pampa, the pilgrims reached Sannidhanam after undergoing frisking and passing metal detectors installed at least half a dozen locations en route to the temple.

Strict restrictions were imposed on darshan at sopanam, including a total ban on pilgrims to have darshan at the enclosure in front of the sreekovil. The tight security curbs on the movement of pilgrims will continue for one more day on Friday.

Digital counter

For the convenience of the pilgrims, five digital counters were opened for offering donation by using debit and credit cards. The digital counters at Sabarimala will be set up in association with South Indian Bank. For the purpose, the bank has installed swiping machines at the digital counters.