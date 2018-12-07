Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Thousands offer worship despite tight security

The tight security curbs on the movement of pilgrims will continue for one more day on Friday. 

Published: 07th December 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Heavy flow of pilgrims was witnessed for darshan of Lord Ayyappa on Thursday despite tight restrictions imposed by the police and Central para-military forces in connection with the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

Though hundreds of police personnel, including the elite commando force of Kerala police and Central para-military personnel were on duty at Sannidhanam, Marakkoottam and trekking path and Pampa, the pilgrims reached Sannidhanam after undergoing frisking and passing metal detectors installed at least half a dozen locations en route to the temple.  

Strict restrictions were imposed on darshan at sopanam, including a total ban on pilgrims to have darshan at the enclosure in front of the sreekovil.  The tight security curbs on the movement of pilgrims will continue for one more day on Friday. 

Digital counter 

For the convenience of the pilgrims, five digital counters were opened for offering donation by using debit and credit cards. The digital counters at Sabarimala will be set up in association with South Indian Bank. For the purpose, the bank has installed swiping machines at the digital counters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp