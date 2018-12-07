Home States Kerala

Youth fest to be a low-key affair

In the backdrop of the floods which lashed the state in August, the organisers of the 59th State School Art Festival have decided to keep the fest a low-key affair.

Published: 07th December 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Participants of the 59th Kerala State School Arts Festival who arrived in Alappuzha from Kannur pose for a photo in front of the railway station | A Sanesh

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: In the backdrop of the floods which lashed the state in August, the organisers of the 59th State School Art Festival have decided to keep the fest a low-key affair. The event will be managed with around Rs 40 to Rs 45 lakh, said Jessy Joseph, addition director, Education Department    “The government and the Education Department are organising the event mainly through sponsorships.

A total of 28 venues have been arranged for the competitions,” Jessy said. Media committee convener S Manoj said the department got a majority of the resources through sponsorships. “Many organisations came forward to support the government and department. Even the pens, which are to be distributed to judges and reporters, are sponsored,” he said. Earlier, the stages were constructed in modern settings, however, this time it is plain.

Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA) is sponsoring the food and steel plates collected from temples to avoid the use of banana leaf for serving the meal and Kudumbashree workers will serve boiled drinking water, said one of the organisers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp