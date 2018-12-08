Chakyarkoothu: Despite injury, he clinches A grade

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Can a budding football player be an artist? If you ask the same question to Ganesh P Rajhans, a Class VIII student of St Joseph HSS, Pavarotti, Thrissur, the answer would be ‘Why not?’ with a look of surprise.

Despite coming with an injury on his left knee, Ganesh secured A grade in the chakyarkoothu competition in the HS category, proving anything is possible with practice. The 13-year-old spent nearly a year to become an A grade holder in the fest. “I was a bit worried as I suffered an injury while playing football. However, when the competition started, I forget about all other things.

Even I didn’t feel the pain. I did a lot of practice and that may have helped me get an A grade,” said Ganesh. He was also in the Kerala Blasters football camp.