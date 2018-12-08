IFFK: Kerala projects its resilience to outside world

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The resilience Kerala showed to fight its way back from the devastating mid-August flood was projected to an international audience as the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala began here on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the festival at the Nishangandhi Auditorium, said the IFFK proves Kerala is not ruined in the field of art while Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, the jury chairman, lauded the state for its emergence from the flood.

"Cultural events like the IFFK have a major role in overcoming the aftermaths of the disaster. We had to hike the delegate fee and cut short the expenses. However, we've managed to find fund through sponsorships. The government considers to invite sponsors in the coming editions too," said Vijayan.

Cultural Minister A K Balan, who presided over the function, said: "Though we're conducting the fest by cutting short the expenses, we never compromised on the quality of films. We expect the registration of delegates to cross 10,000 in the coming days."

Nandita Das, the guest of honour, said nobody could silence the creative freedom at a time when people are divided by forces in the name of religion, caste and creed. She also said IFFK always remains close to her heart as her first film 'Fire' was premiered at the festival 20 years ago. Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta was the chief guest at the function.