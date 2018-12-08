Home States Kerala

IFFK: Kerala projects its resilience to outside world

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the festival at the Nishangandhi Auditorium, said the IFFK proves Kerala is not ruined in the field of art. 

Published: 08th December 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

IFFK

A huge hoarding of 22nd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) kept in front of Tagore Theatre, one of the venues of the festival  BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The resilience Kerala showed to fight its way back from the devastating mid-August flood was projected to an international audience as the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala began here on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the festival at the Nishangandhi Auditorium, said the IFFK proves Kerala is not ruined in the field of art while Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, the jury chairman, lauded the state for its emergence from the flood.

"Cultural events like the IFFK have a major role in overcoming the aftermaths of the disaster. We had to hike the delegate fee and cut short the expenses. However, we've managed to find fund through sponsorships. The government considers to invite sponsors in the coming editions too," said Vijayan.

Cultural Minister A K Balan, who presided over the function, said: "Though we're conducting the fest by cutting short the expenses, we never compromised on the quality of films. We expect the registration of delegates to cross 10,000 in the coming days."

Nandita Das, the guest of honour, said nobody could silence the creative freedom at a time when people are divided by forces in the name of religion, caste and creed. She also said IFFK always remains close to her heart as her first film 'Fire' was premiered at the festival 20 years ago. Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta was the chief guest at the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IFFK International Film Festival of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp