No women’s wall with government machinery: Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

The government should withdraw from the move to organise the women’s wall using government machinery, Chennithala demanded.

Published: 08th December 2018 04:47 AM

Pilgrims take rest at a makeshift enclosure built by them to provide shield from the blazing sun | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him not to employ the government machinery or spend from the state exchequer for the proposed women’s wall on January 1. 

Terming it a political programme of the CPM and the Left front, Chennithala asked the chief minister not to spend public money for political purpose. He further accused the government of trying to create communal polarisation in the society by exempting minorities from the women’s wall. 

The women’s wall, aimed at protecting the renaissance values, is being organised by the government based on the decision taken at a meeting with renaissance organisations. “Being a political programme of the Left, it won’t be right to spend money for the state exchequer and employing the government machinery. If needed, the CPM or the Left front can organise the women’s wall using its own resources,” said Chennithala.

Ift he wall is in Sabarimala order’s wake, the government should admit to it. He alleged the women’s wall was part of an attempt to implement the CPM agenda on Sabarimala. The government should withdraw from the move to organise the women’s wall using government machinery, Chennithala demanded.

