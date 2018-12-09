Home States Kerala

Student's fighting spirit fetches ‘A’ grade for Paruthipally school

Ajin Kuttichal, the trainer of the kolkali team, said, Badhusha was undergoing treatment from fever for the past few days. The team followed the ‘Vadakkan Vaimalakuthu’ style of kolkali.  

Published: 09th December 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The fighting spirit of H Badhusha of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Paruthipally, Vellanad, Thiruvananthapuram, helped his team attain ‘A’ grade in kolkali despite suffering from high fever and a splitting headache. 

A nurse examining Badhusha
at Alappuzha Medical College
Hospital on Saturday
| ARUN ANGELA

After the completion of kolkali of the HSS category at Carmel Auditorium, the plus one student and the backbone of the 12-member team collapsed behind the stage and was admitted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

