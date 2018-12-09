Student's fighting spirit fetches ‘A’ grade for Paruthipally school

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The fighting spirit of H Badhusha of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Paruthipally, Vellanad, Thiruvananthapuram, helped his team attain ‘A’ grade in kolkali despite suffering from high fever and a splitting headache.

A nurse examining Badhusha

at Alappuzha Medical College

Hospital on Saturday

| ARUN ANGELA

After the completion of kolkali of the HSS category at Carmel Auditorium, the plus one student and the backbone of the 12-member team collapsed behind the stage and was admitted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

Ajin Kuttichal, the trainer of the kolkali team, said, Badhusha was undergoing treatment from fever for the past few days. The team followed the ‘Vadakkan Vaimalakuthu’ style of kolkali.