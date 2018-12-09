Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress leaders take to social media to protest cold-shoulder of government

As the Kannur international airport is set to enter the aviation map on Sunday, the war of words between political parties remains unabated.

Published: 09th December 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

V S Achuthanandan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Kannur international airport is set to enter the aviation map on Sunday, the war of words between political parties remains unabated. Close on the heels of the decision of the UDF to boycott the inaugural function of the airport alleging non-invitation to former Chief Ministers V S Achuthanandan and Oommen Chandy, two senior Congress leaders had hit the social media against the cold-shoulders of the state government. 

According to the leaders, the Left Government out of petty politics had desisted from giving due credit to the Oommen Chandy-led UDF Government, former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan and former Defence Minister A K Antony.

K Babu, who handled the Aviation portfolio during the previous UDF Government, in a Facebook post said neither the Left Government nor the Kannur International Airport Ltd management had made an effort to ‘make even a single call to him informing about the inauguration’. “The UDF Government played a major role in making Kannur airport project a reality,” said Babu. 

He said, “During its tenure, the government successfully persuaded Defence-Environment-Home and Civil Aviation Ministries to grant its approval for the project.” 

The said project might still have remained on paper had it not been for the effective intervention of the then Union Ministers Antony and Vayalar Ravi, said Babu. 

He also said in his post it was the UDF Government which completed 90 per cent of the works of the airport.

In another Facebook post, former KPCC president V M Sudheeran said it was condemnable the present government didn’t invite former CMs Achuthanandan and Chandy and former Union Minister Antony. 
“Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is trying to take credit of the project as a whole.

The project has become a reality due to the relentless and dedicated efforts of successive governments,” said Sudheeran. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannur international airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp